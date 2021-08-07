Moscow Expresses Concern Over Growing Tensions in East Jerusalem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed Moscow's concern over surging tensions in East Jerusalem and other Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).

"Moscow is following with grave concern the growing tensions in East Jerusalem and other OPT. Palestinian-Israeli clashes have been ongoing for two months due to illegal settlement activity, particularly, near the city of Nablus. As a result, according to available information, five Palestinian protesters were killed, more than 2,000 people were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

It also emphasized the continuing threat of the forced evictions of Arab families from East Jerusalem's alShaykh Jarah neighborhood.

"Despite the documents provided by the Jordanian side confirming the rights of the Palestinians to live in the area, the issue remains unresolved, which could lead to another dangerous escalation of the situation.

On August 2, the Israeli Supreme Court postponed the hearings in this case [eviction] indefinitely," the statement read.

The Russian diplomatic service noted that the Israeli settlement in the occupied territories was in violation of international law.

Clashes between Palestinian and Israeli forces in Bet El, Qusra and other neighborhoods near Nablus have been occurring on a daily basis over the past two months. Arabs are protesting against the construction of a new Jewish settlement and the confiscation of the Palestinian land.