UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expresses Concern Over Growing Tensions In East Jerusalem

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Moscow Expresses Concern Over Growing Tensions in East Jerusalem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed Moscow's concern over surging tensions in East Jerusalem and other Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).

"Moscow is following with grave concern the growing tensions in East Jerusalem and other OPT. Palestinian-Israeli clashes have been ongoing for two months due to illegal settlement activity, particularly, near the city of Nablus. As a result, according to available information, five Palestinian protesters were killed, more than 2,000 people were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

It also emphasized the continuing threat of the forced evictions of Arab families from East Jerusalem's alShaykh Jarah neighborhood.

"Despite the documents provided by the Jordanian side confirming the rights of the Palestinians to live in the area, the issue remains unresolved, which could lead to another dangerous escalation of the situation.

On August 2, the Israeli Supreme Court postponed the hearings in this case [eviction] indefinitely," the statement read.

The Russian diplomatic service noted that the Israeli settlement in the occupied territories was in violation of international law.

Clashes between Palestinian and Israeli forces in Bet El, Qusra and other neighborhoods near Nablus have been occurring on a daily basis over the past two months. Arabs are protesting against the construction of a new Jewish settlement and the confiscation of the Palestinian land.

Related Topics

Injured Supreme Court Moscow Russia Jerusalem Nablus Lead August Jew From Arab

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

28 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

28 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

28 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

28 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

41 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.