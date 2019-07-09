Moscow Expresses Concern Over Turkish Activities in Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russia is concerned over the Turkish activities in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus and calls on both sides to the conflict to refrain from steps that may escalate the tensions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a Turkish ship dropped anchor near Cyprus in order to start drilling for oil and gas on the shelf. The move caused strong protest both from Cyprus and the European Union. This is the second Turkish ship that entered the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus with such purposes.

"In connection with incoming reports on the visit of yet another Turkish ship to conduct geological prospecting in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, we are watching with concern the developments in this area. We believe that any violation of Cyprus's sovereignty can only hinder conditions for a durable, viable and fair resolution of the Cyprus issue," the statement said.

Moscow called on both Ankara and Nicosia to exercise restraint, demonstrate political wisdom, refrain from escalating tensions in the region and settle any disputes through dialogue.

"There is an obvious need to relaunch the intercommunal negotiating process on a settlement in Cyprus as soon as possible with a view to finding solutions based on relevant UN resolutions. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, we are ready to support such efforts," the ministry added.

Turkey has repeatedly stressed that it would continue its drilling activities off the coast of Cyprus despite the external pressure.

Cyprus has been split between Greek and Turkish communities since 1974, although the Turkish-backed northern republic has not been recognized internationally. The Republic of Cyprus, which de jure has sovereignty over the entire island, joined the European Union in 2004.