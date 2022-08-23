UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expresses Condolences To Sudan Over Severe Flooding - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Moscow Expresses Condolences to Sudan Over Severe Flooding - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Moscow has expressed solidarity and condolences to Sudan over the recent devastating flooding, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We express solidarity to the friendly Sudanese people in this difficult time and sincere condolences to the relatives of the victims who died during the flooding. We also wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Zakharova said in a statement.

On Sunday, the number of victims of a flooding in Sudan, which destroyed over 17,000 houses, rose to 80 people, and 31 others were injured.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that more than 136,000 people had been affected by the floods, adding that a total of about 314,500 Sudanese residents suffered the consequences of flooding in 2021 during the rainy season.

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan between May and October, resulting in severe flooding, which damages infrastructure and crops.



