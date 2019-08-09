Moscow Expresses Hope Kyrgyzstan to Resolve Current Tensions Through Peaceful Means

Russia hopes that Kyrgyzstan will manage to resolve its domestic political tensions through peaceful means and in compliance with the national legislation, Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

The Central Asian country faced escalating tension this week, involving Former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was detained on corruption suspicions on Thursday following violent clashes between the law enforcement and his supporters.

"We expect that the heightened political differences will be resolved through peaceful means, within the framework of the constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and the current legislation," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We follow the situation in this country that is our ... strategic ally," Zazharova added, stressing that Russia cared for Kyrgyzstan's stability.