UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expresses Hope Kyrgyzstan To Resolve Current Tensions Through Peaceful Means

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

Moscow Expresses Hope Kyrgyzstan to Resolve Current Tensions Through Peaceful Means

Russia hopes that Kyrgyzstan will manage to resolve its domestic political tensions through peaceful means and in compliance with the national legislation, Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russia hopes that Kyrgyzstan will manage to resolve its domestic political tensions through peaceful means and in compliance with the national legislation, Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

The Central Asian country faced escalating tension this week, involving Former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was detained on corruption suspicions on Thursday following violent clashes between the law enforcement and his supporters.

"We expect that the heightened political differences will be resolved through peaceful means, within the framework of the constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and the current legislation," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We follow the situation in this country that is our ... strategic ally," Zazharova added, stressing that Russia cared for Kyrgyzstan's stability.

Related Topics

Corruption Russia Kyrgyzstan Asia

Recent Stories

At Least 37 Killed in Intercommunal Clashes in Cha ..

31 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 941 road accident ..

33 seconds ago

At least 5 killed, 16 injured, dozen feared missin ..

36 seconds ago

Rally urges world community's role for resolving K ..

38 seconds ago

Affordable internet necessary for national develop ..

13 minutes ago

Infinix Launches the S4 6GB+64GB Exclusively in Pa ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.