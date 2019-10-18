Moscow Expresses Hope to Receive Details of Deal to Suspend N. Syria Operation From Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Moscow expects to receive information on US-Turkey agreements on the suspension of an offensive in northern Syria from Ankara, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

After the meeting, Pence said the sides had reached an agreement to implement a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units' (YPG) forces. Under the deal, all military activities under Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, aimed at clearing the Turkish-Syrian border area from Kurdish-led militia and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), will be paused and the operation will be halted entirely on completion of the withdrawal.

"We are hoping to receive information from Turkey," Peskov said late on Thursday.