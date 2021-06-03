UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expresses Protest To Japan's Embassy Over Trawler's Entry To Russia's Economic Zone

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:14 PM

Moscow Expresses Protest to Japan's Embassy Over Trawler's Entry to Russia's Economic Zone

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed a strong protest to the Japanese embassy over a Japanese fishing trawler's entry to Russia's economic zone in late May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed a strong protest to the Japanese embassy over a Japanese fishing trawler's entry to Russia's economic zone in late May.

"On June 3, a strong protest was lodged with the Japanese Embassy in Russia in connection with the incident on May 28 this year with the Japanese fishing schooner 'Eiho-maru 172'.

The vessel was discovered by Russian border guards in the exclusive economic zone of Russia near Sakhalin Island, did not respond to inquiries, made an attempt to escape ... endangering the life and health of its crew," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry informed the Japanese embassy that border guards acted in accordance with Russian law and the norms of international law.

The vessel was escorted to the Port of Korsakov for future proceedings.

Related Topics

Protest Russia Korsakov May June Border

Recent Stories

Arizona's Alleged Plan to Use Nazi-Era Gas for Dea ..

33 seconds ago

Net investments of non-Arabs hit AED3.255 bn in fi ..

30 minutes ago

Ajman University concludes Commencement Ceremony 2 ..

30 minutes ago

Exports increasing day by day due to prudent polic ..

36 seconds ago

PML-N's bad economic policies caused loss of $ 20 ..

38 seconds ago

Novatek CEO Opposes Creation of 'Gas OPEC,' Coordi ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.