MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed a strong protest to the Japanese embassy over a Japanese fishing trawler's entry to Russia's economic zone in late May.

"On June 3, a strong protest was lodged with the Japanese Embassy in Russia in connection with the incident on May 28 this year with the Japanese fishing schooner 'Eiho-maru 172'.

The vessel was discovered by Russian border guards in the exclusive economic zone of Russia near Sakhalin Island, did not respond to inquiries, made an attempt to escape ... endangering the life and health of its crew," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry informed the Japanese embassy that border guards acted in accordance with Russian law and the norms of international law.

The vessel was escorted to the Port of Korsakov for future proceedings.