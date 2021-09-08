UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expresses Protest To Tallin Over Refusal To Grant Visa To Russain Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 02:05 PM

Moscow Expresses Protest to Tallin Over Refusal to Grant Visa to Russain Diplomat

Russia expresses a strong protest to Estonian ambassador Margus Laidre on Wednesday over Tallin's refusal to grant a visa to a Russian diplomat in late August, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russia expresses a strong protest to Estonian ambassador Margus Laidre on Wednesday over Tallin's refusal to grant a visa to a Russian diplomat in late August, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On September 8, mbassador of Estonia in Moscow M.

Laidre received a strong protest in connection with another unfriendly step of the Estonian side, which refused to grant a visa to a Russian diplomat on August 30 of this year," Zakharova said in a statement.

According to Moscow, Tallin is fully responsible for escalating the situation and its consequences.

"We have repeatedly warned the Estonian side that its course of further aggravation will inevitably lead to our retaliatory steps - we are forced to take appropriate measures in relation to an employee who was going to work in the Estonian diplomatic mission in Moscow," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Lead Estonia August September Visa Employment

Recent Stories

Russia, India Agree to Coordinate Approaches on Af ..

Russia, India Agree to Coordinate Approaches on Afghanistan - Security Council

1 minute ago
 Uzbekistan Welcomes Formation of Interim Governmen ..

Uzbekistan Welcomes Formation of Interim Government in Afghanistan - Foreign Min ..

1 minute ago
 Coup Leaders in Guinea Start Releasing Political P ..

Coup Leaders in Guinea Start Releasing Political Prisoners - Reports

1 minute ago
 UK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuf ..

UK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov, Israeli Foreign Minister to Meet ..

Russia's Lavrov, Israeli Foreign Minister to Meet in Moscow on Thursday - Moscow

6 minutes ago
 Russia Records 18,024 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 18,024 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.