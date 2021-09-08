Moscow Expresses Protest to Tallin Over Refusal to Grant Visa to Russain Diplomat

Russia expresses a strong protest to Estonian ambassador Margus Laidre on Wednesday over Tallin's refusal to grant a visa to a Russian diplomat in late August, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russia expresses a strong protest to Estonian ambassador Margus Laidre on Wednesday over Tallin's refusal to grant a visa to a Russian diplomat in late August, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On September 8, mbassador of Estonia in Moscow M.

Laidre received a strong protest in connection with another unfriendly step of the Estonian side, which refused to grant a visa to a Russian diplomat on August 30 of this year," Zakharova said in a statement.

According to Moscow, Tallin is fully responsible for escalating the situation and its consequences.

"We have repeatedly warned the Estonian side that its course of further aggravation will inevitably lead to our retaliatory steps - we are forced to take appropriate measures in relation to an employee who was going to work in the Estonian diplomatic mission in Moscow," Zakharova added.