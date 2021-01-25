MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed protest to the US ambassador in Moscow over the embassy's support for the unauthorized rallies that swept Russia this weekend, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held a conversation with US Ambassador John Sullivan and expressed resolute protest over the US embassy in Russia's posts in support for the illegal rallies in some Russian cities, which it spread in social networks and online resources," Zakharova said on Russia's Channel One.

"It was explained to the US ambassador that the Russian side sees these materials and the statement by the US Department of the State as direct interference in the domestic affairs of our country," Zakharova went on to say

Moscow is calling on the US embassy to respect Russian laws and universal diplomatic regulations, the spokeswoman reiterated.