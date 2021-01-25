UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Expresses Protest To US Ambassador Over Embassy's Support For Unauthorized Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Moscow Expresses Protest to US Ambassador Over Embassy's Support for Unauthorized Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed protest to the US ambassador in Moscow over the embassy's support for the unauthorized rallies that swept Russia this weekend, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held a conversation with US Ambassador John Sullivan and expressed resolute protest over the US embassy in Russia's posts in support for the illegal rallies in some Russian cities, which it spread in social networks and online resources," Zakharova said on Russia's Channel One.

"It was explained to the US ambassador that the Russian side sees these materials and the statement by the US Department of the State as direct interference in the domestic affairs of our country," Zakharova went on to say

Moscow is calling on the US embassy to respect Russian laws and universal diplomatic regulations, the spokeswoman reiterated.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Resolute

Recent Stories

AED100m Al Faya – Saih Shuaib E75 road rehabilit ..

21 minutes ago

PM proposes equitable COVID vaccine supply in five ..

4 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago

Police get Rs 1.2m as investigation fund, cash awa ..

4 minutes ago

Cyclone Eloise leaves hundreds homeless in Mozambi ..

4 minutes ago

Fresh Anti-Police Protest Erupts in US After Offic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.