Moscow Expresses Readiness to Assist Kabul in Launching Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Moscow is ready to assist Kabul in overcoming internal political differences and help launch peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Russia is ready to continue assisting Afghanistan in overcoming internal political differences and in holding intra-Afghan peace talks in cooperation with China, Pakistan, Iran and other interested regional partners as soon as possible," the ministry said.