Moscow Expresses Security Concerns In Light Of US, UK Plans To Deploy Missiles

Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:14 PM

Washington's and London's plans to deploy ground-based short- and intermediate-range missiles in various regions across the world hinder the effort to prevent a large-scale escalation, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday

In the past few weeks, the Pentagon made quite many statements on practical steps toward deploying missiles, which were previously banned by the now-defunct Intermediate�Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and "the UK military joined the overtly hostile and destabilizing statements and actions," Zakharova recalled in her statement, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The implementation of such military programs is gaining momentum, which obviously leads to narrowing the space for a political and diplomatic solution of the post-INF problem and fore preventing a serious escalation in the rocket sphere," Zakharova said.

These developments are enfolding amid absence of clear signs from the new US presidential administration and from the overwhelming majority of Washington's allies in the NATO, the spokeswoman continued.

"We certainly do not shut the door for dialogue, but taking into consideration the enfolding situation, we do not rule out that Russia will be forced to increasingly shift its focus to the military and technical response to the emerging missile threats," Zakharova warned.

