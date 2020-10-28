Moscow Extends Demand for Companies to Send 30% of Staff to Work at Home Until November 29

Moscow asks business to keep 30 percent of staff working from home until November 29 amid the surging coronavirus infections, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Wednesday

"According to the reports the Moscow government received, more than 1.22 million people switched to work from home, almost everyone who could and had to do it ... It is very important that we maintain this in the coming weeks. So the demand to send at least 30 percent of staff to work from home has been extended until November 29, 2020," Sobyanin said.

The Russian capital will maintain its check-in system for night clubs and bars throughout November. The system helps notify bar and club customers if they had been at the same venue as someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

"There is no need to introduce any new restrictions at the moment. But at the same time, it would be premature to ease the existing restrictions, as it could destabilize everything," the mayor said.