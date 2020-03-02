Moscow Extremely Concerned With Actions Against Russian Media in Turkey - Kremlin

Moscow is extremely concerned with Ankara's treatment of Russian media representatives in Turkey, including Sputnik employees, and hopes they will not be restricted in any way, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

Three Sputnik Turkey journalists and Editor-in-chief Mahir Boztepe were detained Saturday evening. They were released Sunday.

The detentions came after the journalists' homes were surrounded by chanting crowds threatening to reprimand them.

"You know that the Russian side, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has expressed its extreme concern regarding such actions against media representatives. Therefore, we certainly hope that the work of representatives of media outlets, especially those who work for Russian media outlets, such as Sputnik, will not face any restrictions or situations similar to the one that happened yesterday," Peskov told reporters.