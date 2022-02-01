UrduPoint.com

Moscow Eyes Transfer Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Production Technologies To Hungary- Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Moscow Eyes Transfer of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Production Technologies to Hungary- Putin

Russia considers the transfer of technologies for the production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light to Hungary, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russia considers the transfer of technologies for the production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light to Hungary, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Despite all the crisis restrictions � and we are trying to fight together � we have delivered more than 5 million doses of vaccines, and you have registered Sputnik Light.

Now we are working on the transfer of technologies and production lines," Putin said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Hungary All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives Ambassador Extraordinar ..

Secretary-General Receives Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Gabon ..

11 minutes ago
 Cops punished with service confiscations, penaltie ..

Cops punished with service confiscations, penalties as RPO rejects their appeals ..

5 minutes ago
 'India will have to pay for its Hindutva politics' ..

'India will have to pay for its Hindutva politics': speaker

5 minutes ago
 No European Leaders Want War, Hungary in Favor of ..

No European Leaders Want War, Hungary in Favor of Peace Agreements - Orban

5 minutes ago
 Watchdog Finds Evidence of Racism, Misogyny, Haras ..

Watchdog Finds Evidence of Racism, Misogyny, Harassment Within UK Police

5 minutes ago
 Italian Prime Minister Tells Putin About Need to A ..

Italian Prime Minister Tells Putin About Need to Adhere to De-Escalation in Ukra ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>