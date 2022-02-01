Moscow Eyes Transfer of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Production Technologies to Hungary- Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russia considers the transfer of technologies for the production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light to Hungary, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Despite all the crisis restrictions � and we are trying to fight together � we have delivered more than 5 million doses of vaccines, and you have registered Sputnik Light.

Now we are working on the transfer of technologies and production lines," Putin said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow.