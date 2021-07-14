UrduPoint.com
Moscow Faces Politicization Of Situation Around Russian COVID-19 Vaccines - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:49 PM

Russia faces politicization of the situation around its COVID-19 vaccines and has an extremely negative attitude towards it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russia faces politicization of the situation around its COVID-19 vaccines and has an extremely negative attitude towards it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Well, we have repeatedly said that we ourselves are categorically against the politicization of everything related to the vaccine.

And we categorically disagree with this wording, we are not engaged in any politicization. And we believe that, on the contrary, the promotion of our vaccines, unfortunately, often collides with a politicized approach. We regard this extremely negatively," Peskov told reporters.

