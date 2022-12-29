UrduPoint.com

Moscow Favors Ankara's Proposal On Foreign Ministers Meeting, Confirmation Pending

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Moscow Favors Ankara's Proposal on Foreign Ministers Meeting, Confirmation Pending

No meetings between the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey are on the confirmed agenda at the moment, but Moscow supports Ankara's proposal for arranging one, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) No meetings between the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey are on the confirmed agenda at the moment, but Moscow supports Ankara's proposal for arranging one, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the near future.

"I have no information about the details (of the meeting), nor do I have information about the confirmation of any such event. But I can say that we have a close dialogue with Turkey, and we are positively considering the Turkish side's concrete proposal for further contacts," Zakharova said during a briefing.

On December 15, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Syria, which will be preceded by a meeting of the heads of intelligence services, defense and foreign ministries.�On December 28, the Russian Defense Ministry said that defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan December Event

Recent Stories

TBHF’s debut film The Neighbourhood Storyteller ..

TBHF’s debut film The Neighbourhood Storyteller wins 5 awards

4 minutes ago
 Amjad Sabri’s daughter ties knot with Musa

Amjad Sabri’s daughter ties knot with Musa

8 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews development schemes of Cholistan

Meeting reviews development schemes of Cholistan

33 seconds ago
 Nine killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur

Nine killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur

34 seconds ago
 UPDATE - EU Health Ministers Call for Joint Stance ..

UPDATE - EU Health Ministers Call for Joint Stance on China Over COVID-19 Surge

36 seconds ago
 Airports conduct tight screening against BF.7

Airports conduct tight screening against BF.7

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.