MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) No meetings between the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey are on the confirmed agenda at the moment, but Moscow supports Ankara's proposal for arranging one, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the near future.

"I have no information about the details (of the meeting), nor do I have information about the confirmation of any such event. But I can say that we have a close dialogue with Turkey, and we are positively considering the Turkish side's concrete proposal for further contacts," Zakharova said during a briefing.

On December 15, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Syria, which will be preceded by a meeting of the heads of intelligence services, defense and foreign ministries.�On December 28, the Russian Defense Ministry said that defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.