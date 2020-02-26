Moscow Favors Increasing INSTEX Participants, Payment System Working - Ryabkov

Moscow proposed to widen the circle of participants in the INSTEX, Europe's special mechanism for trading with Iran while evading US sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Moscow proposed to widen the circle of participants in the INSTEX, Europe's special mechanism for trading with Iran while evading US sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"We spoke in favor of expanding the circle of participants in the mechanism, including countries that belong to the European Union at the first stage.

There is a certain list, it is also flexible, new countries are included in it," Ryabkov told reporters after a meeting of the Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Wednesday in Vienna.

Ryabkov also added that the money exchange mechanism outside the dominant US system SWIFT is finally up and running.

"We invited our colleagues to do substantive strengthening of the special payment mechanism INSTEX which has apparently, at last, worked and is preparing to service several deals," the diplomat added.