Moscow Fears Provocations During IAEA Experts' Visit To ZNPP - Kremlin

Published September 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Moscow is afraid of provocations from the Ukrainian side during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation to the the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We certainly fear provocations from the Ukrainian side, given that completely barbaric provocative shelling does not stop. We see this. Other attempts are being made to destabilize the situation. But, as before, we are waiting for this mission and are ready to cooperate, and we are interested in this mission's arrival at the plant," Peskov told reporters.

