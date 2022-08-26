UrduPoint.com

Moscow Film Festival Opens For 44th Time

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Moscow Film Festival Opens for 44th Time

The 44th Moscow International Film Festival opened in the Russian capital on Friday despite a wave of cancel culture backlash against all things Russian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The 44th Moscow International Film Festival opened in the Russian capital on Friday despite a wave of cancel culture backlash against all things Russian.

Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova thanked the gala attendees for coming to one of the world's oldest film festivals "despite all these new words like 'cancel culture'."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message that the week-long festival remained a cultural landmark for Russia and beyond.

"I am confident that this edition will be as successful as ever, a real celebration for those living in and visiting the capital, and a bright and unforgettable experience for all," Putin said.

The festival was first held in Moscow in 1935 and has been a regular event since 1959. Nikita Mikhalkov, a Russian film director and president of the Moscow Film Festival, said 215 guests from more than 45 countries would attend this year's event.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Event All From

Recent Stories

TotalEnergies to sell stake in war-linked Russian ..

TotalEnergies to sell stake in war-linked Russian gas field

2 minutes ago
 HCCI to donate tents, mineral water for rain-hit v ..

HCCI to donate tents, mineral water for rain-hit victims

2 minutes ago
 Europe Will Not Receive Enough Gas If Russia's Arm ..

Europe Will Not Receive Enough Gas If Russia's Arms Twisted - Medvedev

2 minutes ago
 Ton-up Stokes and Foakes add to South Africa's ago ..

Ton-up Stokes and Foakes add to South Africa's agony in second Test

5 minutes ago
 Dozens of flights cancelled in Portugal, Spain due ..

Dozens of flights cancelled in Portugal, Spain due to strikes

5 minutes ago
 All hotels in Bahrain, Kalam declared as relief c ..

All hotels in Bahrain, Kalam declared as relief centers to shelter tourists

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.