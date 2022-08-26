Moscow Film Festival Opens for 44th Time

The 44th Moscow International Film Festival opened in the Russian capital on Friday despite a wave of cancel culture backlash against all things Russian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The 44th Moscow International Film Festival opened in the Russian capital on Friday despite a wave of cancel culture backlash against all things Russian.

Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova thanked the gala attendees for coming to one of the world's oldest film festivals "despite all these new words like 'cancel culture'."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message that the week-long festival remained a cultural landmark for Russia and beyond.

"I am confident that this edition will be as successful as ever, a real celebration for those living in and visiting the capital, and a bright and unforgettable experience for all," Putin said.

The festival was first held in Moscow in 1935 and has been a regular event since 1959. Nikita Mikhalkov, a Russian film director and president of the Moscow Film Festival, said 215 guests from more than 45 countries would attend this year's event.