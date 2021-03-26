UrduPoint.com
Moscow Follows Korean Peninsula Developments In Wake Of North Korea's Missile Launches

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry follows the developments on the Korean Peninsula, as the situation escalated there in light of the United States' and South Korea's military drills and North Korea's missile launches, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.

"We closely follow developments on the Korean Peninsula, where the situation has recently escalated in light of new military drills of the US and the Republic of Korea, and missile launches conducted by North Korea," Zakharova said.

Zakharova called on all the parties involved to "exercise restraint and seriously reflect on the negative consequences of further escalation of the regional tensions."

