Moscow Follows Proceedings in Netherlands Over Ownership of Crimean Antiques - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Russia is paying close attention to the arbitration in the Netherlands regarding the ownership of Crimean artifacts that have not been returned after being showcased in a Dutch museum, Russian Ambassador Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik on Friday.

In 2014, the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam held an exhibition of Crimean golden artifacts provided by the peninsula's four museums. By the time the exhibition concluded in August, Crimea had rejoined Russia, which led to an argument over the ownership of the items. The proceedings between the Crimean museums and the Dutch museum have been underway after the Amsterdam Court of Appeal reversed a previous decision to send those antiques to Ukraine.

"We closely monitor the case ... As far as we know, in July 2019, certain additional information and clarifications were requested from the parties, and now some time is needed to duly consider these submissions. We hope that the judges of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal will eventually order to return this cultural heritage to the place of its origin," Shulgin said, stressing that Russia is not a party in the dispute, which is underway between the museums.

The ambassador also slammed the 2016 decision to compel the museum to hand the exhibition pieces to Kiev as creating a bad precedent for cultural exchanges across the globe.