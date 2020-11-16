UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Follows Situation In Peru, Hopes For Settlement - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Moscow Follows Situation in Peru, Hopes for Settlement - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Moscow is closely watching the situation in Peru and hopes that the crisis there will be settled in accordance with the constitution, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

Peru's Acting President Manuel Merino and his government have stepped down after news emerged that two people died during the dispersal of anti-government protests. Merino became the interim president on November 10, after the congress voted to impeach then-President Martín Vizcarra.

"Naturally, we are following the developments there," Ryabkov said.

The deputy foreign minister added that any decisions in Peru should be taken in accordance with constitutional norms and democratic principles.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Peru November Congress Government

Recent Stories

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

12 minutes ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

21 minutes ago

DFM achieves 97% compliance in listed companies’ ..

21 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law to establish Mohamed ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.