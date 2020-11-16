Moscow Follows Situation in Peru, Hopes for Settlement - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Moscow is closely watching the situation in Peru and hopes that the crisis there will be settled in accordance with the constitution, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

Peru's Acting President Manuel Merino and his government have stepped down after news emerged that two people died during the dispersal of anti-government protests. Merino became the interim president on November 10, after the congress voted to impeach then-President Martín Vizcarra.

"Naturally, we are following the developments there," Ryabkov said.

The deputy foreign minister added that any decisions in Peru should be taken in accordance with constitutional norms and democratic principles.