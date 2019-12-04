Moscow Forced to Respond to Germany Expelling 2 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Russian side is forced to respond to Germany declaring two employees of the Russian embassy in Berlin personae non gratae, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We consider the statements of the German side about the expulsion of two employees of the Russian embassy in Berlin as ungrounded and unfriendly," the ministry said.

"A politicized approach to the investigation is unacceptable. We are forced to implement a set of retaliatory measures," it said.

The German Foreign Ministry earlier in the day declared two employees of the Russian embassy in Berlin personae non gratae in connection with the case of the murder of a Georgian citizen.