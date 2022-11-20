Moscow-Format Meeting Aims to Assist Afghanistan From Outside - Iranian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) The Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan is aimed at finding ways to improve the situation in Afghanistan and help it without interfering in the country's affairs, the Iranian President's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qumi, told Sputnik on Sunday.

The fourth Moscow-format meeting took place in Moscow on November 16. Afghanistan, which is a regular member of the Moscow format, did not participate in the conference this time.

According to the representative, the meeting raised the issue of security situation in Afghanistan, in particular, the fight against terrorism and the formation of an inclusive government.

"The search for ways to assist Afghanistan through this regional initiative does not imply interference in the country's internal affairs. I think that the 'Moscow format' can help improve the situation in Afghanistan," Qumi said.

The present situation in Afghanistan is very difficult for the citizens, who are facing many economic and security problems, the representative added.

The Moscow format was created in 2017 as a consultation mechanism of the special representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Russia traditionally invites the US to meetings of the Moscow format, however Washington has not always accepted the invitation to participate.

In August 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan and formed a new government. The Taliban government was unable to curb the existing economic, humanitarian, and security crises, which have only exacerbated over the past year. Afghans have been escaping en masse from their homeland to neighboring countries, including Iran, driven by fear of joblessness, hunger, and the radical movement itself.