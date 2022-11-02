Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan Scheduled for Mid-November - Russian Foreign Ministry

A meeting of the Moscow format on Afghanistan is scheduled for mid-November, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said

He noted that the experience of negotiations with the Americans in various multilateral formats, including the so-called expanded "troika" (Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan), showed that "colleagues from across the ocean use them to promote their own selfish goals of maintaining dominance, contrary to the interests of the regions.

"With this in mind, we intend to focus on work within the framework of the Moscow format (Russia, China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan), the next meeting of which is scheduled to be held in Moscow in mid-November," Kabulov said in an article in Nezavisimaya Gazeta.