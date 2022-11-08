Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan to Be Held Next Week - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan will be held next week, with the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) and country's other political forces to be informed about the event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The next Moscow format meeting (on Afghanistan) will take place next week. Indian friends will be present at it, just like all other participants of previous events of this kind... We have no secrets from Afghan representatives. We will inform the Taliban and other political forces that exist there (in Afghanistan) in detail," Lavrov said at a press conference with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.