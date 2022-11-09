Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan to Be Held on November 16 - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The fourth Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan will be held in Moscow on November 16, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The fourth meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan with the participation of key regional countries interested in a peaceful Afghan settlement is scheduled for November 16 in Moscow," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the parties are set to discuss the military-political, socio-economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, with special attention to be paid to the coordination of efforts to strengthen regional security and stability and promote inter-Afghan national reconciliation.

"A joint statement by the parties (to the talks) is expected to be released at the end (of the discussion)," Zakharova added.

The Moscow format was created in 2017 as a consultation mechanism of the special representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Russia traditionally invites the US to meetings of the Moscow format, however Washington has failed to participate in some of the meetings.