Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan to Focus on Humanitarian Assistance - Zakharova

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The October 20 Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan will focus on humanitarian assistance to Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The main emphasis is planned to be placed on the post-conflict reconstruction of the country and, of course, on the mobilization of consolidated assistance from the international community in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Without doubt, an important topic will be further prospects for the development of the intra-Afghan process with an emphasis on providing the interests of all ethnopolitical forces of this state in the new power structures being created," Zakharova told a press conference.