Moscow Format Meeting Outcomes on Afghanistan Unaffected by Partial Participation -Kabulov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The fact that not all Afghan political forces partook in the Moscow-format meeting on the situation in the country last week did not affect the conference's outcomes, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"This did not affect it in any way because we originally assumed that there would be one Afghan delegation," Kabulov told a press conference.

Moscow consulted with the Afghan foreign ministry about the possibility to include some prominent political leaders in their delegation, such as ex-President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the ex-chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, but the Taliban (banned in Russia) preferred not to invite them, the official added.

"So, to say it had an effect would be too much of an exaggeration. No, it did not, but we regret that it was not possible to invite and ensure the presence of other ethno-political forces," Kabulov said.

On October 20, the Russian capital hosted a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan following the collapse of the former government and the Taliban takeover in mid-August. Representatives of 10 countries and a high-ranking delegation of the Taliban movement took part in the conference.