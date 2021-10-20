Moscow-Format Meeting Participants Keep Working on Joint Statement - Russian Diplomat

The participants of the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, which the Russian capital is currently hosting, keep working on the joint statement that will be adopted by consensus or majority, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The participants of the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, which the Russian capital is currently hosting, keep working on the joint statement that will be adopted by consensus or majority, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Wednesday.

"Our colleagues continue to work on it. It will be adopted either by consensus, that is, by all, or by a majority of the participants of the meeting," Kabulov told reporters.