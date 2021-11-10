Moscow Format on Afghanistan Retains Significant Potential- Russian Security Council Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan retains a significant potential, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"We believe that the mechanism of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan, which allows coordinating effort to contribute to the Afghan settlement taking into consideration the new political conditions in the country, retains a significant potential. I would like to note with satisfaction that delegations of all the countries that are present here today took part on October 20 in the third session of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan, which confirmed its effectiveness through broad representation of the interested parties," Patrushev said at a regional security forum in New Delhi.

According to the official, the consultations established a framework to determine positions regarding practical coordination and a dialogue with the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities).