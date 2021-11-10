UrduPoint.com

Moscow Format On Afghanistan Retains Significant Potential- Russian Security Council Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:10 AM

Moscow Format on Afghanistan Retains Significant Potential- Russian Security Council Chief

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan retains a significant potential, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"We believe that the mechanism of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan, which allows coordinating effort to contribute to the Afghan settlement taking into consideration the new political conditions in the country, retains a significant potential. I would like to note with satisfaction that delegations of all the countries that are present here today took part on October 20 in the third session of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan, which confirmed its effectiveness through broad representation of the interested parties," Patrushev said at a regional security forum in New Delhi.

According to the official, the consultations established a framework to determine positions regarding practical coordination and a dialogue with the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities).

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Moscow Russia New Delhi October All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2021

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

9 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

9 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

10 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.