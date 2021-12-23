UrduPoint.com

Moscow Gets Along Well With Rome No Matter Who Comes To Power In Italy - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:44 PM

Moscow Gets Along Well With Rome No Matter Who Comes to Power in Italy - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an annual press conference on Thursday that his country had a good relationship with Italy no matter which party dominated the Italian politics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an annual press conference on Thursday that his country had a good relationship with Italy no matter which party dominated the Italian politics.

"As far as I can tell, our relationship with Italy has been good and stable, if not exemplary. But I think it goes beyond parties and does not depend on the powers that govern Italy and its government," he said in response to a question about how Mario Draghi's premiership in Italy had reshaped bilateral ties.

Putin credited former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi with fostering the Russian-Italian business ties and laying the ground for rapprochement between Russia and NATO.

"Italy is a NATO and EU member state, which does not prevent us from working together. I hope we will continue. I've talked several times to Mr. Draghi over the phone, we remain in contact... Italy could play a role in normalizing Russia-EU relations, including the fledgling Russia-NATO talks," he added.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Business Russia Vladimir Putin Italy From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

14 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

44 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to ..

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to mark Ministry of Interior’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.