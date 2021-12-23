Moscow Gets Along Well With Rome No Matter Who Comes to Power in Italy - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an annual press conference on Thursday that his country had a good relationship with Italy no matter which party dominated the Italian politics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an annual press conference on Thursday that his country had a good relationship with Italy no matter which party dominated the Italian politics.

"As far as I can tell, our relationship with Italy has been good and stable, if not exemplary. But I think it goes beyond parties and does not depend on the powers that govern Italy and its government," he said in response to a question about how Mario Draghi's premiership in Italy had reshaped bilateral ties.

Putin credited former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi with fostering the Russian-Italian business ties and laying the ground for rapprochement between Russia and NATO.

"Italy is a NATO and EU member state, which does not prevent us from working together. I hope we will continue. I've talked several times to Mr. Draghi over the phone, we remain in contact... Italy could play a role in normalizing Russia-EU relations, including the fledgling Russia-NATO talks," he added.