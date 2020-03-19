UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Gets No Official Notification From Kiev On Annulling Land Lease Deals With Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 1 second ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:40 PM

Moscow Gets No Official Notification From Kiev on Annulling Land Lease Deals With Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Kiev has not officially informed Moscow about annulling land lease contracts with the Russian embassy, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, commenting on relevant media reports.

According to recent media reports, Kiev's city council has annulled the lease agreements with the Russian embassy.

There contracts are reportedly related not to the territory where the embassy is located but to some plots of land for future construction of diplomatic facilities.

"According to the information that we have, such a decision by the Kiev authorities has not yet been published. We have not received any official notification from the Ukrainian side yet," Zakharova said at a briefing, stressing that Moscow controls the matter.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kiev Media From

Recent Stories

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

40 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

1 hour ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

2 hours ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

2 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.