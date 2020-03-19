Moscow Gets No Official Notification From Kiev on Annulling Land Lease Deals With Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Kiev has not officially informed Moscow about annulling land lease contracts with the Russian embassy, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, commenting on relevant media reports.

According to recent media reports, Kiev's city council has annulled the lease agreements with the Russian embassy.

There contracts are reportedly related not to the territory where the embassy is located but to some plots of land for future construction of diplomatic facilities.

"According to the information that we have, such a decision by the Kiev authorities has not yet been published. We have not received any official notification from the Ukrainian side yet," Zakharova said at a briefing, stressing that Moscow controls the matter.