Moscow Gives New Names of Participants in Military Biological Programs From US, Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russia announces new Names of participants in the military biological programs from among the citizens of the United States and Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"Today we are adding to the list of persons involved in the biological research of the Pentagon. Among them is Eliot J. Pearlman, head of the NGO 'International HIV/AIDS and TB Institute' in Kiev, who was directly involved in the creation of a laboratory base for the implementation of military biological research on the territory of Ukraine," Kirillov told a briefing.

The official also named Greg Glass, a professor in the Department of Geography and the Emerging Pathogens Institute at the University of Florida, who was studying the spread of the pathogen tularemia in Ukraine.

He was involved in the implementation of the UP-8 project (Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever and orthohantavirus in Ukraine).

Another professor, Andrew Pekosz, was also involved as one of the leading consultants in the UP-2 project (application of geoinformation systems, remote monitoring and laboratory diagnostics for the detection of tularemia and anthrax diseases in humans and animals in Ukraine), according to Kirillov.

The official added that many defendants in the military biological programs left Ukraine, and the US is urgently looking for them to prevent leaks.