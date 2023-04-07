Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Moscow Gives New Names Of Participants In Military Biological Programs From US, Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Moscow Gives New Names of Participants in Military Biological Programs From US, Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russia announces new Names of participants in the military biological programs from among the citizens of the United States and Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"Today we are adding to the list of persons involved in the biological research of the Pentagon. Among them is Eliot J. Pearlman, head of the NGO 'International HIV/AIDS and TB Institute' in Kiev, who was directly involved in the creation of a laboratory base for the implementation of military biological research on the territory of Ukraine," Kirillov told a briefing.

The official also named Greg Glass, a professor in the Department of Geography and the Emerging Pathogens Institute at the University of Florida, who was studying the spread of the pathogen tularemia in Ukraine.

He was involved in the implementation of the UP-8 project (Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever and orthohantavirus in Ukraine).

Another professor, Andrew Pekosz, was also involved as one of the leading consultants in the UP-2 project (application of geoinformation systems, remote monitoring and laboratory diagnostics for the detection of tularemia and anthrax diseases in humans and animals in Ukraine), according to Kirillov.

The official added that many defendants in the military biological programs left Ukraine, and the US is urgently looking for them to prevent leaks.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Kiev Florida United States From

Recent Stories

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

28 minutes ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

1 hour ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

2 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

3 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.