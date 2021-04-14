UrduPoint.com
Moscow Got Invitation To Afghanistan Talks In Istanbul, Level Of Participation Undecided

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia has received an invitation to the conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul, which will be held from April 24 - May 4, but has not yet made a decision on the level of participation, presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"We have not yet made a decision. We received an official note of the Turkish Foreign Ministry about the meeting just yesterday, so we have not yet made a decision. The leadership will decide," Kabulov said.

