Moscow Got Invitation to Afghanistan Talks in Istanbul, Level of Participation Undecided

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia has received an invitation to the conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul, which will be held from April 24 - May 4, but has not yet made a decision on the level of participation, presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"We have not yet made a decision. We received an official note of the Turkish Foreign Ministry about the meeting just yesterday, so we have not yet made a decision. The leadership will decide," Kabulov said.