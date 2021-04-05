Moscow Got No Official Requests From Germany in Light of Hacker Attack on Bundestag

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia has not received any official requests from Germany regarding the recent hacker attacks on Bundestag computers, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

In March, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing unnamed sources, that at least seven lawmakers had been targeted by phishing emails. According to the report, German special services suspect some hackers, allegedly acting on instructions of the Russian intelligence, to be behind the attack.

"The German side has contacts of Russia's National Computer Incident Response and Coordination Center (NCIRCC), which is the Russian Federation's authorized authority for interaction with foreign bodies, international non-governmental organizations and foreign organizations in charge of computer incident response.

However, in all appearances, no official requests have been sent to the NCIRCC, as it is much easier to unreasonably put the blame on Russia instead than to engage in real cooperation with our country," Zakharova said in a comment, released on the foreign ministry's website.