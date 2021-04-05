UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Got No Official Requests From Germany In Light Of Hacker Attack On Bundestag

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Moscow Got No Official Requests From Germany in Light of Hacker Attack on Bundestag

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia has not received any official requests from Germany regarding the recent hacker attacks on Bundestag computers, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

In March, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing unnamed sources, that at least seven lawmakers had been targeted by phishing emails. According to the report, German special services suspect some hackers, allegedly acting on instructions of the Russian intelligence, to be behind the attack.

"The German side has contacts of Russia's National Computer Incident Response and Coordination Center (NCIRCC), which is the Russian Federation's authorized authority for interaction with foreign bodies, international non-governmental organizations and foreign organizations in charge of computer incident response.

However, in all appearances, no official requests have been sent to the NCIRCC, as it is much easier to unreasonably put the blame on Russia instead than to engage in real cooperation with our country," Zakharova said in a comment, released on the foreign ministry's website.

Related Topics

Attack Russia German Germany March All From

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

10 minutes ago

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

40 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

40 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

40 minutes ago

South Korean, US Leaders to Hold Bilateral Summit ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.