Moscow Government Allocates $3.6Bln For Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic - Mayor

Wed 07th October 2020

The Moscow government has allocated 284 billion rubles ($3.6 billion) for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and over 8 million Moscovites have received support, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Wednesday

"The Moscow government has allocated 284 billion rubles to fight against the pandemic. Actual expenses for today have exceeded 213 billion rubles [$2.7 billion]. More than 8 million Moscovites have received support in various forms," Sobyanin said.

The mayor noted that the most important assistance programs were direct payments to Moscovites over 65 years old and to citizens suffering from chronic diseases, who observed the regime of self-isolation.

At least 1.9 million residents of the city have received this assistance. In addition, almost 110,000 families have received an increase in monthly cash payments for children from 3-7 years old.

The delivery of medicines, food and other targeted social assistance to citizens who comply with the self-isolation regime was also a popular program.

