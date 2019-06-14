UrduPoint.com
Moscow Government Authorizes New Rally In Support Of Golunov Slated For June 23 -Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 09:06 PM

The Moscow city government authorized on Friday a demonstration in support of Meduza journalist Ivan Golunov, scheduled for June 23, the Moscow Department of Regional Security and Combating Corruption told Sputnik

The rally will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (14:00 - 16:00 GMT) on the Academician Sakharov Avenue, with up to 20,000 people having an opportunity to join it.

"This rally is authorized by the executive bodies of Moscow. The Moscow department of the Russian Interior Ministry will ensure security and public order," the department said.

A number of streets in Moscow will be cordoned off this weekend over another planned rally in support of Golunov, scheduled for June 16, the traffic department of the Moscow Government said on Friday in a statement.

"From 8:00 p.m. [17:00 GMT], June 15, to 8:00 p.m.

, June 16, the Mashi Poryvayevoy Street between the Kalanchevskaya Street and the Dokuchayev Pereulok fully cordoned off over the rally," the statement said.

The city authorities will also close parts of the Academician Sakharov Avenue.

Golunov, who is known for covering cases related to corruption, was detained on June 6 after police found drugs in his possession. Golunov insisted that he had been framed, but was put under house arrest, nonetheless. On Tuesday, charges against Golunov were dropped over lack of evidence against him.

Golunov's case has drawn massive attention both from the authorities and journalistic community. Three leading Russian newspapers issued a joint statement voicing their concern that Golunov's case might be linked to his investigative journalistic work.

On Wednesday, an unauthorized rally in support of Golunov was held in Moscow.

