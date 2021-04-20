Moscow Government Refuses to Authorize April 21, May 1 Rallies Because of Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Moscow government has refused to authorize rallies scheduled for April 21 and May 1 because of the coronavirus, the Russian capital's security department told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The department said that the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, and the Moscow Trade Union Federation were among those who submitted appeals to have public rallies across Moscow authorized for April 21 and May 1.

"We also got a request for a public event in the form of the rally to be authorized for April 21, from 19:00 to 21:00 [Moscow time, 16:00-18:00 GMT], on Manezhnaya Square with participation of up to 100,000 people ... This notification was submitted to the Moscow government with violations of the Federal law On gatherings and rallies .

.. The Moscow government's steps to gradually lift [coronavirus] restrictions ... are adequate to the emerging epidemiological situation, and the ban on mass public events was not removed ... Therefore, these public events cannot be authorized," the security department said in a statement, stressing that organizers and participants can be held accountable.

As Alexey Navalny's supporters have been calling on Russians to participate in unauthorized rallies on April 21, the Russian authorities keep calling to abstain from participation, as they have pledged to suppress any aggression and provocations.