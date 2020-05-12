Moscow Government Registered Over 46,000 COVID-19 Self-Isolation Breaches - Official

UrduPoint.com
More than 46,000 violations of self-isolation were committed in Moscow by patients with coronavirus and those living with them since the beginning of the outbreak, head of the Main Control Department of Moscow, Yevgeny Danchikov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) More than 46,000 violations of self-isolation were committed in Moscow by patients with coronavirus and those living with them since the beginning of the outbreak, head of the Main Control Department of Moscow, Yevgeny Danchikov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Throughout the elevated alert period, over 46,000 violations were identified. Each violation is recorded, and each violator is brought to administrative responsibility. Now, in the context of the transition to a phased return of work of enterprises and organizations, strict observance of the rules of self-isolation is becoming even more important." Danchikov said.

He noted that over 3,500 such violations were documented in the past several days alone.

Russian medics allow coronavirus patients with mild symptoms to recover in their homes to avoid overwhelming health care facilities.

"We ask Muscovites who are currently undergoing treatment at home to take the mandatory self-isolation regime seriously and responsibly. Do not endanger the health and lives of those around you," Danchikov said.

The Russian capital has some of the world's most sophisticated surveillance capacities, which the municipal government has applied to its fullest extent as the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the city.

Moscow went into virtual lockdown in late March�but remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Mayor Sergey Sobyanin last week said an estimated 2.5 percent of the population - up to 300,000 people - may be infected.

