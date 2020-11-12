UrduPoint.com
Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts To Join QR Code COVID-19 Contact Tracing System

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:44 PM

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join QR Code COVID-19 Contact Tracing System

The Moscow authorities recommend that all shops, food courts and fast food chains implement the new QR code COVID-19 contact tracing system, although this is not a statutory requirement yet, the head of the Russian capital's trade and services department, Alexey Nemeryuk, told Sputnik on Thursday

The new system was introduced last month amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Under the decree by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow residents were obligated to register their phone numbers by scanning QR codes when attending restaurants and bars overnight. The new system, which also covers some more restaurants and governmental offices, makes it possible to notify people if they risked having a contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus, and invite them to get tested.

"There is no requirement to introduce the check-in system in cafes and restaurants. Nevertheless, we see restaurants actively adopting the system. We also recommend that shops, food courts in shopping malls, fast food chains and other eateries introduce the QR codes," Nemeryuk said.

No fines are envisioned for refusing to do so, the official specified.

"But I would like to note that implementation of all the measures outlined in the mayor's decree makes it possible to abstain from harsher restrictions in the city," Nemeryuk concluded.

