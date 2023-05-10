(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Moscow is extremely grateful to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for attending the Victory Parade on May 9, the leader of Belarus had to promptly leave to attend events in Minsk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As you understand, it would be extremely incorrect for me to say anything about the health of Alexander Grigoryevich (Lukashenko).

He was with us, he shared the joy of Victory Day with us, and we are extremely grateful to the Belarusian leadership and personally to Alexander Grigoryevich for finding such an opportunity," Peskov said.

The non-participation of Lukashenko in an informal breakfast on May 9 in the Kremlin was due to the need for him to leave for Minsk for events, the spokesman added.

"You know that he had events related to Victory Day in Minsk, so he had to promptly leave," Peskov said.