Moscow Grateful To Belarus For Pardoning Russian National Sapega - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Moscow Grateful to Belarus for Pardoning Russian National Sapega - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Moscow is grateful to Minsk for pardoning Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who was detained in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russia's Far East Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had pardoned Sapega.

"We took it positively and, of course, we are grateful to our Belarusian friends for the decision. Such decisions, of course, are wholly and completely in tune with our fraternal, friendly and allied nature of relations," Peskov told reporters.

