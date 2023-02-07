The US Embassy was handed a note on Tuesday demanding to stop interfering in Russia's internal affairs, a source close to the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The US Embassy was handed a note on Tuesday demanding to stop interfering in Russia's internal affairs, a source close to the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"On February 7, an official note was sent to the US Embassy in Moscow demanding to stop actions incompatible with the status of the diplomatic mission that constitute interference in Russia's internal affairs," the source said.

The US embassy makes inappropriate statements about Russian leadership and spreads misinformation about the Russian military, the source added.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry states that, despite repeated warnings, in particular, in the ministry's note dated December 9, 2022, the US diplomatic mission carries on malicious activity in the information space, making inappropriate statements about the leadership of the host country, as well as spreading fakes about the Russian military, which are criminally punishable acts," the source said.

US diplomats were warned against attempts to conduct subversive work, recruiting "agents of influence" in order to sow discord in the Russian society, and Moscow will use all available means to neutralize such attempts, the source concluded.