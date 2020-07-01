UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:06 PM

Moscow Has 48.73% Turnout in Constitutional Changes Vote 4 Hours Before Polling Closure

The turnout in the vote on constitutional amendments in the Russian capital has reached 48.73 percent as of 4:00 p.m. (13:00 GMT), the country's Central Election Commission said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The turnout in the vote on constitutional amendments in the Russian capital has reached 48.73 percent as of 4:00 p.m. (13:00 GMT), the country's Central Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Polling places are set to close at 8:00 p.

m.

The all-Russian vote on the constitutional amendments was due to take place on April 22, but was delayed due to the coronavirus to July 1. Russians, however, could cast the ballots starting from June 25 to facilitate social distancing during the pandemic.

