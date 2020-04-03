UrduPoint.com
Moscow Has Enough Ventilators, Protective Equipment To Tackle COVID-19 - Health Department

Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Moscow Has Enough Ventilators, Protective Equipment to Tackle COVID-19 - Health Department

The stockpile of ventilators and personal protective equipment is adequate in the Russian capital to provide for patients and doctors on the frontlines of fighting the infection, Prof. Yevgeniy Nikonov, the Moscow Health Department's chief of coordination, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The stockpile of ventilators and personal protective equipment is adequate in the Russian capital to provide for patients and doctors on the frontlines of fighting the infection, Prof. Yevgeniy Nikonov, the Moscow Health Department's chief of coordination, said on Friday.

"We have quite a large number of ventilators and equipment for anesthesia and respiratory monitoring," Nikonov said at an online conference, titled "COVID-19. International experience and lessons for Russia."

With regard to personal protective equipment, he said the stockpile was "more or less tolerable," with supplies, both produced and procured, growing day upon day.

"The work is rather tense, but saying that the situation is grim would be wrong," Nikonov said.

In particular, Moscow has bought two factories producing medical masks and respirators to keep up the timely supply for the doctors' demand, he specified.

Moscow accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in Russia. The nationwide tally as of Friday is 4,149 confirmed cases, including 34 fatalities and 281 recoveries.

