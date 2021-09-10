UrduPoint.com

Moscow Has Evidence Of US Digital Giants' Violation Of Russian Law Ahead Of Duma Elections

Moscow Has Evidence of US Digital Giants' Violation of Russian Law Ahead of Duma Elections

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on Friday on the meeting with US Ambassador John Sullivan, who was summoned earlier in the day: it claimed having irrefutable evidence of US digital giants' violations of the Russian legislation ahead of the upcoming parliamentary vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on Friday on the meeting with US Ambassador John Sullivan, who was summoned earlier in the day: it claimed having irrefutable evidence of US digital giants' violations of the Russian legislation ahead of the upcoming parliamentary vote.

"On September 10, US Ambassador in Moscow Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a meeting with Russian Federation Deputy Foreign Minister [Sergey] Ryabkov. During the conversation, it was emphasized that the Russian side has irrefutable evidence of Russian legislation violations by US 'digital giants' in the context of preparations and holding of elections to the State Duma [lower chamber of the Russian parliament] ... In this context, we pointed to the definite inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of our country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

