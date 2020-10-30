UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Has Evidence That Belarus Destabilization Is Managed From Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:30 PM

Moscow Has Evidence That Belarus Destabilization Is Managed From Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Russia notes radicalization of the protests in Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik, also pointing to existing evidence that the destabilization is managed from abroad, including from the Ukrainian territory.

"We do have information that the destabilization of the situation in Belarus was managed from the Ukrainian territory in particular," Syromolotov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the rallies are gradually losing scale "even in spite of being supported from abroad."

"However, we note the increasing radicalization: There are less people on the streets, but among them there are more militant thugs with bars and stones, who are primed for aggression against law enforcers," Syromolotov went on to say.

Russia's deputy foreign minister expressed the belief that Minsk assesses realistically "all the threats posed by external forces."

"Competent agencies of Russia and Belarus maintain close cooperation on security issues," Syromolotov concluded.

Belarus has been rocked by protests since mid-August when President Alexander Lukashenko secured re-election to another term in office. Opposition forces keep insisting that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has since then fled to Lithuania, in fact won. On October 25, the deadline for Tikhanovskaya's ultimatum for Lukashenko's resignation expired. The opposition said it would organize a nationwide strike if the demands were not met by October 25. However, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on October 27 the opposition plan had failed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Minsk Belarus Lithuania October All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

13 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

12 hours ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

12 hours ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.