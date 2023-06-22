Moscow Has Evidence US Strengthening Military Contingent in Syria - Lavrentyev

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Moscow has evidence that the United States is building up its military contingent in Syria, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is such information regarding the fact that the United States is reinforcing its military contingent in northeastern Syria, as well as in Al-Tanf, which has been illegally occupied by them (Americans) for quite a long time," Lavrentyev said.

This may be due to "the tightening of the US position in relation to Damascus itself and attempts to make efforts to further destabilize the situation in Syria," the diplomat said.