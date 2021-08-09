Moscow Has Great Expectations From August 11 Doha Negotiations on Afghanistan - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Russia has "the best" expectations form the negotiations on Afghanistan that Doha hosts later this week, but some significant progress in the peace process is unlikely to happen until the fall, special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Monday.

The Qatari capital of Doha will host a meeting of the Extended Troika on August 11.

"We have the best expectations but realistically speaking, this is just a stage," Kabulov said.

One should not expect "any significant progress in the inter-Afghan negotiations" until the fall, the diplomat warned.