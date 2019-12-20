UrduPoint.com
Moscow Has No Desire To Join G7, Has Other Priorities - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

Moscow Has no Desire to Join G7, Has Other Priorities - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow had no desire to join G7 as it had other options

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow had no desire to join G7 as it had other options.

"And then it [Russia's desire to join G7] disappeared completely ...

Now there are completely different formats where great, serious issues are really resolved: these are G20, these are various formats of the Eurasian integration process in all of its versions, and of course, the BRICS. We understand, that the "Group of Seven" still has its value, but the character of its activities raises many questions," Ryabkov said.

